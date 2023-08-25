Naseem Shah’s last-over magic helps Pakistan win thriller

Crystal Palace make shock move for Eden Hazard
Pacer Naseem Shah expressed his self-belief after clinching victory for Pakistan by hitting a crucial four off the penultimate ball during their chase against Afghanistan.
His confidence in leading the team to success in pursuit of 301 runs was evident. Afghanistan had posted a total of 305 runs, propelled by Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s impressive 151.
Pakistan, in response, managed to chase down the 301-run target, securing an insurmountable 2-0 series lead.
The thrilling final over saw Shah and Haris Rauf taking charge, ensuring victory was achieved with a ball to spare.
Shah’s match-winning moment mirrored his previous success against Fazalhaq Farooqi, whom he had hit two sixes against in the dramatic Asia Cup final last year in the UAE, carrying Pakistan to victory.
“I would like to say that this year, with the chances I have got at the fag end of the innings, I hope I don’t get a heart attack someday. I am very thankful to Allah and his grace as I always try to believe in myself in situations like that.”
“When I went inside, I believed in Shadab. I believe that we will finish the match. But when Shadab got out, I felt that the situation was now all mine. The bowlers are the same and I had the trust in myself to get the team over the line,” said Shah in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Of late, Shah has earned a reputation for churning out big hits in the ending moments of the game to seal the match in his team’s favor. “I will say that it is a very happy thing and we needed this win a lot. I believe that I can do it.”
“I try to be prepared for such situations as I practice a lot of batting in the nets. I know that my turn is coming when all the breathing lines stop. So I tried again to make the team win and did it. I am just trying to earn respect and the rest is all up to the almighty,” he added.
Shah said when he’s in a pressure situation with the bat, his immediate thought is to see what he can do for the team in that situation. “It is difficult to keep up the work. When you go to work in a pressure situation, you don’t even have 10 wickets in hand. I am simply trying to put in the effort, which is in my hands.”
“I have the belief in my hard work, which is why I get a lot of encouragement. When I go inside, I think what can I do for the team? I can only do what I can do and what is in my hands.” he concluded.
