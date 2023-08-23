Nepal cricket team arrives in Karachi ahead of Asia Cup debut

The Nepal cricket team has arrived in Karachi.

The Nepal cricket team has arrived in Karachi ahead of their participation in the Asia Cup 2023.

Their opening match is scheduled against Pakistan on August 30 in Multan.

Upon their arrival at Karachi airport, the team was escorted to a local hotel under tight security measures.

Starting tomorrow, the team will begin training at the National Bank Stadium. Prior to their departure for Multan on August 27, they will also engage in practice matches.

This year marks Nepal’s debut in the Asia Cup. They have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and India. Their match against India is set for September 4 in Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup tournament is set to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. Due to political reasons, India declined to travel to Pakistan.

As a result, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suggested a hybrid model. After some delay, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) approved this hybrid model and unveiled the schedule for the Asia Cup, which is returning to its original 50-over format after a five-year interval.

