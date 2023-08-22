Neville calls for independent review of United’s handling of Greenwood case

Advertisement Manchester United suspended Greenwood in January 2022.

He was later charged with these offenses in October 2022.

Manchester United and Greenwood have now mutually agreed to part ways. Former English footballer and current pundit Gary Neville has strongly criticized the way Manchester United managed the situation involving their player Mason Greenwood. In January 2022, Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United after allegations emerged on social media. He was later charged with offenses including attempted rape, controlling behavior, and assault in October of the same year. Nevertheless, Manchester United revealed on Monday that they and Greenwood have mutually decided to part ways.

“They’ve finally got there. It was clear from day one, for me and anybody who saw the evidence that was initially released, that he wouldn’t play for Manchester United again,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I would say that the process in getting there has been pretty horrible. When you have significant and difficult situations like this, it requires an authoritative leadership, that comes the very top and Manchester United don’t have that.

“On an issue like domestic abuse and violence against women, there needs to be independence. It shouldn’t be that Manchester United are the judge and jury on such a significant issue, not just for themselves but also for the game.



“People talk about the reputation [hit] to Manchester United but it’s the Premier League here as well.

“My view is on issues of this importance and severity [is] they should be dealt with independently by a panel because it’s been clear that Manchester United have not had the skill and the ability to deal with this situation properly. It’s been well above their grade of experience and ability.”

United received backlash recently when it came to light that Richard Arnold, the chief executive, had informed the club's top leadership in early August about the intention to reintegrate Greenwood into the team. Furthermore, United had conducted an internal inquiry subsequent to the Crown Prosecution Service dropping charges against Greenwood, which included accusations of assault and attempted rape, earlier this year in February.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged,” the club said in a statement.

But it said “all those involved, including Mason” recognised the difficulties with him restarting his career at Manchester United.



“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome,” it said.

