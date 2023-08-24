New Character and Features in Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.29

Season 3 begins with the addition of the first character, Johnny.

Changes to main menu layout and visual aesthetics.

Lobby enhancements for player interaction and item selection.

Advertisement

Update 1.29 for Guilty Gear Strive brings us yet another patch. A few new features are added to the game with this most recent release. For Guilty Gear Strive, a brand-new Season is beginning. We’re getting the first character in Guilty Gear Strive rather shortly after it was revealed at the GGS competition at EVO 2023.

Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.29 is the first thing to be released in Season 3. On August 24, a new update will be released for all platforms. These are all of the modifications that have been made so far with the Guilty Gear Strive patch notes, in case you want to get a head start on what has changed.

With the most recent update, Johnny is now a playable character in the game. He is a brand-new playable character that may be purchased separately from the larger Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 Pass. His new message is to “just learn.” In the Gallery, there are new avatar accessories as well as themes from Guilty Gear XX and Xrd.

The main menu is one of the odder changes in the most recent Guilty Gear Strive patch notes. With the sites and other possibilities being moved around, it has undergone significant modification. You might need a moment to get used to this, so don’t be alarmed if something isn’t where it usually is.

The visual aesthetic of the foyer has also been altered with the most recent update. Before choosing a floor, there will also be a visual representation of the current player count so you can check how many players are currently online. There will also be a new Africa region.

The modifications to the lobby come with a few enhancements to the quality of life. It is now possible to directly follow, block, and report players. Along with it, you can also choose items from the shortcut menu.

Advertisement

In addition to these tiny tweaks, nearly every character in the game has undergone some minor balancing adjustments. These aren’t major changes, but they should equalize the Guilty Gear Strive tier list—especially in light of the addition of a completely new character.

There have been more updates since the most recent Guilty Gear Strive patch notes, though. Along with the last balance change, Arc also released it in the FighterZ patch notes. Though Guilty Gear Strive is far from done, Arc is forcing both of them out. The first of many new characters that will be introduced in the future is Johnny.

Also Read Wordle today August 24, 2023: Here’s answer The game is played daily, capturing the interest of many participants. Wordle...