Neymar signs lucrative two-year deal with Al Hilal

Brazilian football star Neymar has secured a lucrative two-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal after reaching an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Reportedly, Neymar’s contract with Al Hilal will see him receive €320 million over the span of two seasons.

As part of the deal, Al Hilal is set to pay PSG a transfer fee of €90 million for acquiring the services of the prominent forward.

The agreement also encompasses several additional perks for Neymar, including a fully-equipped mansion, a private aircraft, and an €80,000 bonus for each victory achieved by Al Hilal.

For every social media post that features Saudi Arabia on his official accounts, Neymar will receive €500,000.

Neymar, who moved from FC Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for a record-breaking transfer fee of €222 million, missed PSG’s Ligue 1 opening match against Lorient due to a viral infection.

The moment Neymar signed for Al-Hilal ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Eg0YuIAuLn Advertisement — GOAL (@goal) August 16, 2023

With a contract originally set to last until 2025 with PSG, Neymar has made 173 appearances and scored 118 goals, securing multiple titles, including five Ligue 1 championships.

Al Hilal, the most successful football club in both Saudi Arabia and Asia, has a remarkable history of winning 66 trophies. They hold records for league titles and Asian Champions League titles, boasting 18 and four respectively.

Al Hilal’s efforts to bolster their squad align with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s announcement in June regarding an investment and privatization initiative for sports clubs. This project involves prominent clubs like Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal.

