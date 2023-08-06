Norway Cup 2023: Pakistan lost to Sola FK by 10-9 penalties in final

Pakistan lost the final 1-1 (10-9 on penalties) against Sola FK at Norway Cup 2023.

Pakistan won seven successive matches, scoring 28 goals and conceding only two.

Pakistan defeated several strong teams, including Molde FK and Trysil FK.

Pakistan’s football team faced a heartbreaking defeat in the final of the Norway Cup 2023 against Sola FK in Oslo. The match ended 1-1 after extra time, and Pakistan lost on penalties 10-9. Despite the loss, the team displayed exceptional resilience and valiant effort throughout the game and the tournament.

Tufail Shinwari’s free-kick goal in the first half helped Pakistan equalize after falling behind 1-0. Before the final, the team had an impressive run, winning seven successive matches, scoring 28 goals, and conceding only two.

Pakistan surprised everyone with their outstanding performance in the tournament, playing football that impressed many. They secured their spot in the final by defeating several strong teams, including a 4-0 victory against Molde FK and a 2-0 win against Trysil FK.

Throughout the tournament, Pakistan showcased their ability not only to win matches but also to score goals in abundance. They played under the name of Muslim Hands FC, representing a charity organization called Muslim Hands in the Norway Cup.

It’s worth mentioning that Pakistan’s football team had a successful run in previous tournaments as well, finishing as runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Doha and the previous edition of the Norway Cup in Russia, while securing third place in the tournament held in Brazil.

