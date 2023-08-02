Norway Cup: Pakistan secures spot in knockout stage

Pakistan street child team has qualified for the knockout stage of the Norway Cup.

They defeated Skjold IL 2-0 with goals from Ahmad Raza and captain Tufail Shinwari.

The team finished as runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Doha last year.

The Pakistan street child team has successfully qualified for the knockout stage of the ongoing Norway Cup in Oslo.

On Tuesday, Pakistan secured their third consecutive victory by defeating Skjold IL with a scoreline of 2-0. Goals from Ahmad Raza and captain Tufail Shinwari contributed to the winning side’s success.

In the first round of the knockout stage on Thursday, the Green Shirts will face Molde FK.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan started with two consecutive wins, beating Årvoll IL 2-1 and Frigg Oslo FK 11-1.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Norway, Saadia Altaf Qazi, met the Pakistan team on Tuesday and praised their performance in the tournament so far.

Pakistan is participating in the Norway Cup under the banner of Muslim Hands, a charity organization in Pakistan, and is competing under the name of Muslim Hands FC.

The Norway Cup sees a total of 2,350 teams and around 30,000 players participating in various competitions.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan team finished as runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Doha last year.

Although they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, they lost the final against Egypt on penalties (4-3).

The team had also been the runners-up in the previous edition in Russia (2018) and secured the third position in Brazil (2014).

