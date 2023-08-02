Ousmane Dembele to join PSG from barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has decided to leave Barcelona and join PSG.

Dembele has rejected the new contract offered by Barcelona.

Dembele has been a key player for Barcelona in recent years.

Advertisement

According to Barcelona coach Xavi, attacker Ousmane Dembele will sign with Paris St-Germain.

In Barcelona’s pre-season friendly victory over AC Milan on Wednesday in Las Vegas, the 26-year-old France international did not make an appearance as a substitute.

“He says that he has this proposal and that he has decided to leave. It is his personal decision,” said Xavi.

Since moving to Barcelona in 2017 for £135 million from Borussia Dortmund, Dembele has scored 40 goals in 185 games.

“I will be very clear,” Xavi said. “He has been very direct, that he has a proposal from Paris St-Germain, that they have called him from there and here we cannot do anything. That is why he has not played today.

“It hurts me because I think we have taken great care of him here so that he is happy and content and continues to make a difference for us.”

Advertisement

After leading La Liga in assists last season, Dembele agreed to a new two-year contract with Barcelona.

He played for France, which advanced to the World Cup final in December, but a thigh injury kept him out for the majority of the season as Barcelona claimed the championship.

In the second of their three games on their preseason tour of the United States, Dembele scored in the 3-0 victory over Real Madrid on Saturday in Dallas.

In nine of the last 11 seasons, PSG has won the Ligue 1 title.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Barcelona clinches convincing 3-0 victory against Real Madrid in friendlies FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-0 in a highly anticipated friendly match....

Advertisement