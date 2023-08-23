Pakistan Announce Squad for SAFF U16 Championship

The team is placed in Group B with Bhutan and Maldives.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has revealed the roster of the boys’ team for the upcoming SAFF U16 Championship 2023.

This event is set to take place in Bhutan next month. Pakistan is placed in Group B, competing alongside Bhutan and Maldives. Meanwhile, Group A consists of India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

According to the provided schedule, Pakistan’s initial match will be against the host country, Bhutan, on September 1. This match will be held at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. Subsequently, Pakistan will go up against Maldives on September 3, at the same venue. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. The SAFF U16 Championship is scheduled to conclude on September 10.

Squad

Defenders:

Abdul Rehman, M. Husnain Saleem, Najeem Khan, Sameer Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah Khan, Majid Ali, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza and Umar Javed

Midfielders:

Abdul Samad, Muhammad Faraz, Farhad, Haroon Rashed, Hikmat Ullah, Khobaib Khan, M. Shahab Ahmed and Muhammad Khan

Forwards:

Abdul Ghani, Husnain Wali Raza, Subhan Karim and Syed Kabir Ali Shah

Goalkeepers:

Aadil Ali Khan, Balach Khan and Ghulam Abbas

