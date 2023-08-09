Advertisement
Pakistan Announces 18-Man Squad for Afghanistan Series and Asia Cup

  • Pakistan is gearing up to take on Afghanistan.
  • Inzamam-ul-Haq’s strategic prowess is evident.
  • The stage is set for an exhilarating cricketing extravaganza.
Pakistan is gearing up to take on Afghanistan in a gripping three-match ODI series. The action-packed series is scheduled to unfold against the picturesque backdrop of Sri Lanka from the 22nd to the 26th of August.

Renowned former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq, now at the helm as the team’s selector, has unveiled the formidable 18-player squad carefully chosen for the high-stakes Afghanistan encounter.

But that’s not all cricket enthusiasts have to look forward to! As the excitement soars, eyes are also turning towards the forthcoming Asia Cup, set to kick off on the 30th of August. Inzamam-ul-Haq’s strategic prowess is evident once again as he unveils a 17-member squad for the upcoming tournament.

The stage is set for an exhilarating cricketing extravaganza, as Pakistan’s finest players prepare to showcase their talent and prowess on two momentous fronts. Fans are counting down the days to witness the clash of titans and the emergence of cricketing heroes in what promises to be an unforgettable series and cup tournament.”

Openers: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Fakhar Zaman.

Middle order: Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series).

Spinners: Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Usama Mir, and Mohammad Nawaz.

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Rizwan.

Pace all-rounder: Faheem Ashraf

Pacers: Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, and Shaheen Afridi.

Faheem Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir, and Saud Shakeel have been named in the squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. Faheem is making a comeback to the team after a two-year absence, while Tayyab is receiving his second ODI opportunity due to his impressive performance in the Pakistan Cup 2022-23.

The team is scheduled to gather in Hambantota on August 18th. Before their departure, a training camp lasting three days will take place at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy from August 14th to 16th.

