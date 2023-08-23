Pakistan book place in IBSA World Games final

Pakistan has won their third consecutive match and topped the group stage.

They defeated Australia by 6 wickets in their latest match.

They will play their next match against England in the group stage.

The Pakistan blind cricket team has secured their third consecutive victory in the ongoing IBSA World Games, securing a spot in the final of the tournament by topping the group stage in Birmingham on Wednesday.

In their third match, the Pakistani team faced Australia and emerged triumphant with a six-wicket win, showcasing strong performances in both batting and bowling.

Pakistan successfully chased down the target of 108 runs within the 15th over. Leading the charge for the team was Mohsin Khan, who scored 37 runs, closely followed by Matiullah with 23 runs.

During the first innings, Australia was bowled out after scoring 107 runs in 19.1 overs. M. Cameroon was the top-scorer for the Australian side with 41 runs. Matiullah, Fakhar Abbas, and Israr all claimed two wickets each for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s upcoming match in the group stage is against England. Following the group stage, the second and third-placed teams will compete in an eliminator to secure a place in the final.

In a previous game against Bangladesh, Pakistan demonstrated their impressive form by defeating them by seven wickets. Bangladesh managed to score 137/6, with Arif Hussain contributing significantly with 60 runs. Pakistan chased down the target comfortably in the 12th over, with Riyasat Khan and Badar Muneer forming a crucial partnership of 105 runs. Riyasat scored 60 runs, while Muneer remained unbeaten at 41 runs.

In their opening match, Pakistan secured a notable victory over India by 18 runs. Pakistan posted a total of 187/8 in 20 overs and effectively restricted their arch-rivals to 169/7 within the allocated overs.

