Pakistan cleared to play in ICC World Cup 2023.

The Government of Pakistan has given its approval, confirming Pakistan's participation in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release.

“Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.

“Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

“Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its Cricket Team. We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India,” the press release concluded.

