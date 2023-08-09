Pakistan Cricket: Coaching Staff Prepares for Afghanistan Series

Physio Cliff Deacon and trainer Drakes Simon expected later this week.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel likely to join team in Sri Lanka.

Squad to undergo brief training before heading to Sri Lanka on August 17.

The foreign coaching staff of the Pakistan cricket team is set to join ahead of the Afghanistan series this week. Grant Bradburn, the head coach, and batting coach Andrew Puttick are scheduled to arrive on Friday. Additionally, physio Cliff Deacon and trainer Drakes Simon are expected to reach by the end of this week. Meanwhile, bowling coach Morne Morkel is anticipated to link up with the team in Sri Lanka.

Within the next two days, Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is likely to unveil the squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series. Once selected, the players will participate in a brief training camp before departing for Sri Lanka on August 17. The series against Afghanistan is scheduled to take place from August 22 to 26, with three ODIs hosted by Afghanistan in Sri Lanka.

Hambantota will be the venue for the first two matches of the series, scheduled on August 22 and 24. Following these fixtures, the teams will move to Colombo for the final ODI on August 26. These matches will prove crucial for Babar Azam’s team to refine their team combinations and strategies before the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup.

In the previous encounters between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the ODI format, Pakistan has emerged victorious in all four matches played. The two teams last faced off during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The forthcoming series offers a valuable opportunity for both sides to gauge their preparations and strategies as they gear up for the challenges ahead.

