Pakistan edge China to stay alive in Asian Champions Trophy.

Pakistan’s hockey team secured a significant victory against China with a score of 2-1 during their fourth match at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Monday.

In a crucial game, the Pakistani players displayed impressive potential as they successfully defended against China’s early attacks in the first quarter, resulting in a goalless period.

In the 20th minute, Sufiyan Khan of Pakistan capitalized on a penalty corner opportunity and scored the opening goal of the match.

However, China managed to make a comeback in the third quarter when Jiesheng Gao found the net, leveling the score at 1-1 in the 33rd minute.

Despite the setback, Pakistan’s Afraz delivered another crucial goal just six minutes later, putting his team ahead with a score of 2-1.

No further goals were scored for the rest of the game, and Pakistan celebrated their first victory in the tournament.

Their upcoming match on August 9 against arch-rivals India will be decisive. A win in that match would secure their place in the semi-finals.

