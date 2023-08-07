Pakistan edge China to stay alive in Asian Champions Trophy.

England women book quarter-final spot with victory over Nigeria
Pakistan’s hockey team secured a significant victory against China with a score of 2-1 during their fourth match at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Monday.
In a crucial game, the Pakistani players displayed impressive potential as they successfully defended against China’s early attacks in the first quarter, resulting in a goalless period.
In the 20th minute, Sufiyan Khan of Pakistan capitalized on a penalty corner opportunity and scored the opening goal of the match.
However, China managed to make a comeback in the third quarter when Jiesheng Gao found the net, leveling the score at 1-1 in the 33rd minute.
Despite the setback, Pakistan’s Afraz delivered another crucial goal just six minutes later, putting his team ahead with a score of 2-1.
No further goals were scored for the rest of the game, and Pakistan celebrated their first victory in the tournament.
Their upcoming match on August 9 against arch-rivals India will be decisive. A win in that match would secure their place in the semi-finals.
