Pakistan invites 8 rising stars to training camp for Afghanistan series

The players’ pre-Sri Lanka departure camp will start at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy on Monday. The camp will be held from August 14 to 16, and the team is set to leave for Hambantota on August 17.

Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Salman Ali Agha, and Saud Shakeel are among the attendees for the camp.

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, and Shaheen Afridi will reach Lahore on August 16 and depart on August 17.

The players involved in the Lanka Premier League will unite with the team in Hambantota.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has extended invitations to eight more players for the camp. These players include Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Jr., Mohammad Umar, Sufyan Muqeem, Mehran Mumtaz, and Qasim Akram.



