Pakistan Joins Road Safety World Series for Exciting Third Season

In its forthcoming third season, the Road Safety World Series, a T20 league involving former International stars, will include a team from Pakistan for the first time.

The league began its first season in March 2020 and has already completed two seasons, both of which took place in India.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the league, which was previously staged in India, has now been granted permission by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to be played on their home turf.

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the league’s first two seasons, and due to tense relations between the governments of India and Pakistan in recent years, as well as the fact that the first two seasons were conducted in India, no team from Pakistan has competed in the league until now.

Former ODI and T20 World Cup champions such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shane Watson, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Shane Bond, and many others have entered the competition.

The specific dates for the third season are still being worked out, but the league will take place in early September and last nearly three weeks. The 2019 edition will include nine teams, one more than the previous year’s eight.

