Pakistan kabaddi team trains in Shanghai with Chinese team

The Pakistan kabaddi team is training in Shanghai with the Chinese team.

The visit is part of China’s initiative to promote kabaddi.

Kabaddi will begin at the Asian Games on October 2.

Advertisement

In Shanghai, the Pakistan kabaddi team is training alongside the Chinese team. The visit is connected with China’s initiative to promote kabaddi.

The touring party includes all of the players from Pakistan’s team that will compete in the 19th Asian Games, which will be held in China from September 23 to October 8.

“We reached here early morning of August 16 and will return on August 25,” Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar told The News from Shanghai.

“China is our friend. They requested us to come here and play with the Chinese team in connection with their move to promote kabaddi in China. We accepted their request and have come all the way.

“The exercise is also helping our players to prepare in the environment which has the best facilities,” he said. “China is our friend and we could not turn down its request and it will also help further build our relationship with it.

“You know China is seriously making efforts to promote kabaddi. It’s building a state-of-the-art facility near Shanghai to promote the sport.”

Advertisement

Kabaddi in the Asian Games will begin on October 2.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read National Hockey Camp for Asian Games to Begin in Islamabad on Aug 20 The PHF requested permission from the PSB to hold a training camp....