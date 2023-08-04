Pakistan, Korea draw in Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan drew 1-1 with defending champions Korea.

Pakistan lost their previous match against Malaysia 3-1.

Pakistan and India hold the record for most Asian Champions Trophy wins.

In the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai, India, Pakistan continued their winless streak by playing a 1-1 draw against defending champions Korea on Friday. Hanan Shahid scored for Pakistan in the 18th minute, while Jihun Yang equalized for Korea in the 53rd minute.

In their previous match on Thursday, Pakistan suffered a 3-1 defeat against Malaysia. Despite their recent struggles, Pakistan and India hold the record for the most Asian Champions Trophy wins, each having won the tournament three times, making them the most successful teams in the event.

The 2021 Asian Champions Trophy saw Korea emerge as champions, defeating Japan in the final in Dhaka, Bangladesh, through a penalty shootout.

The 2023 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from August 3 to August 12.

During the round-robin stage, all six participating teams will compete in five matches each. After this stage, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals.

The semi-final matches are slated to be held on August 11, followed by the grand final on August 12.

Pakistan squad

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

Pakistan’s remaining matches schedule

August 6 – vs Japan

August 7 – vs China

August 9 – vs India

