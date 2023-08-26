Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan regains top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan regains top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan regains top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan regains top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Advertisement
  • Pakistan has climbed to the top of the ICC men’s ODI rankings following a clean sweep against Afghanistan.
  • Before the series, Pakistan was in second place, trailing Australia by two points.
  • Pakistan’s 3-0 victory over Afghanistan has lifted them to the top of the rankings, with a rating of 118.
Advertisement

Before the Afghanistan series, Pakistan held the second position with 116 points, trailing Australia by only two points.

Pakistan has climbed to the first position in the ICC men’s ODI rankings following a clean sweep against Afghanistan in a three-match series held in Sri Lanka.

Before the series, Pakistan held the second position with a rating of 116, trailing Australia by only two points. However, their 3-0 triumph propelled Pakistan to the top of the rankings with a rating of 118, surpassing Australia.

This marks Pakistan’s second stint at the top of the ODI rankings in 2023. Their initial ascent occurred after securing victory in their first four matches against New Zealand in a five-match series held in May. Nonetheless, their loss in the fifth and final match to New Zealand led to Australia regaining the top position.

Pakistan is set to participate in the 2023 Asia Cup, with their inaugural match against Nepal scheduled for August 30 in Multan.

Also Read

Asia Cup teams’ Pakistan arrival schedule confirmed
Asia Cup teams’ Pakistan arrival schedule confirmed

The confirmed schedule for teams' arrival in Pakistan for the Asia Cup...

Subsequently, they will engage in official warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia in preparation for the World Cup. Their initial encounter at the tournament will be against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story