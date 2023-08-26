Pakistan regains top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan has climbed to the top of the ICC men’s ODI rankings following a clean sweep against Afghanistan.

Before the series, Pakistan was in second place, trailing Australia by two points.

Pakistan’s 3-0 victory over Afghanistan has lifted them to the top of the rankings, with a rating of 118.

This marks Pakistan’s second stint at the top of the ODI rankings in 2023. Their initial ascent occurred after securing victory in their first four matches against New Zealand in a five-match series held in May. Nonetheless, their loss in the fifth and final match to New Zealand led to Australia regaining the top position.

Pakistan is set to participate in the 2023 Asia Cup, with their inaugural match against Nepal scheduled for August 30 in Multan.

Subsequently, they will engage in official warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia in preparation for the World Cup. Their initial encounter at the tournament will be against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.

