Pakistan secures 2 gold medals, finishes second in Tent Pegging World Cup

On the concluding day of the Tent Pegging World Cup held in South Africa, Pakistan secured two gold medals.

In addition, the Pakistani team clinched the second position in the overall championship, earning the World Cup Silver.

Competing against riders from nine different countries, the participants engaged in six runs on the third day of the World Cup, showcasing their expertise in events like Ring and Peg, Lemon and Peg, and Relays of Sword and Lance.

The Pakistani team, consisting of Tassawur Abbas, Irfan Mehmood, Wajahatullah Khan, and Nasir Abbas, demonstrated dominance right from the beginning and concluded the day with a triumphant outcome.

The initial segment of the day featured the Ring and Peg event. In this challenge, riders were required to pass through a weapon without making contact, collect a ring, and then pierce the weapon into a peg to carry it away. Wajahatullah and Tassawur Abbas excelled in this round, securing the highest points. Irfan Mehmood earned two points, while Nasir Abbas, who had performed exceptionally well on the first day, missed collecting his peg.

Subsequently, the Lemon and Peg category demanded riders to slice or stab a lemon before targeting the peg. Tassawur Abbas stood out as Pakistan’s top performer, amassing a maximum of 36 points. Wajahatullah and Irfan gathered 30 points each, successfully slicing the lemon but missing their pegs. Nasir Abbas achieved 24 points in this category.

During the relays, Wajahatullah of Pakistan faced a miss in the lance category. However, in the final Sword Relay run, all the riders effectively pierced and carried the target, securing victory for the team. The moment the Sword Relay was completed, Pakistani supporters and team members erupted in chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan), celebrating the day’s gold medal for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s team garnered 294 points on the day, earning them the gold medal. Saudi Arabia secured second place with 289 points, followed by India with 276.5 points.

Tassawur Abbas of Pakistan emerged as the standout rider of the day, achieving an individual gold medal for his flawless performance, attaining 100% of the available points.

Pakistan’s exceptional performance on the second day enabled them to rise from the third to the second position in the overall championship standings, ultimately earning them the Silver Medal in the Tent Pegging World Cup with a total of 570 points. Saudi Arabia secured the championship trophy with 581.5 points, while India took the third position with 548.5 points.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s Irfan Mehmood received the overall individual silver medal in the championship, having accumulated 152 points.

