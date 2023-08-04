Pakistan Stun Norway, Reach Final of Norway Cup

Pakistan street child team has made it to the final.

The Pakistan street child team has made it to the final of the Norway Cup 2023 by defeating Bremnes with a 2-0 victory in the semi-finals held in Oslo on Friday.

Abid Ali and Abdullah were the goal scorers for the Pakistani team.

With this win, Pakistan has achieved seven consecutive victories in the tournament and maintained an unbeaten record throughout. They scored an impressive total of 28 goals while only conceding two so far.

Having come close to their dream in the Street Child World Cup in Doha last year, where they lost in the final, Pakistan is now just one step away from achieving glory in the Norway Cup.

In the quarter-final, they defeated Sandviken 2-0 to secure their place in the semi-finals.

Faisal scored both goals for the victorious side as Pakistan defeated Trsyil FK 4-0 in the pre-quarter-final on Thursday, August 3, securing their spot in the next round.

On Tuesday, August 1, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Norway, Saadia Altaf Qazi, met with the Pakistan team and commended their exceptional performance in the ongoing tournament.

In the Norway Cup, Pakistan is competing under the name of Muslim Hands FC, representing the charity organization Muslim Hands. The tournament has attracted a massive participation of 2,350 teams and approximately 30,000 players across various competitions.

It’s worth mentioning that in the previous Street Child World Cup held in Doha last year, Pakistan finished as runners-up. Although they remained unbeaten throughout the event, they unfortunately lost the final against Egypt on penalties (4-3). Similarly, in the previous editions in Russia (2018) and Brazil (2014), Pakistan secured the second position and third position, respectively.

Pakistan’s squad

Tufail Shinwari (c), Saud Ahmed, Asad Nasir, Abid Ali, Faisal Ahmad, Mohammad Ali, Ahmad Raza, Abdul Wahab, Shahmir, Sahil Gull, Mohammad Adeel, Abdullah, Ubaid Ullah, Ali Asif.

