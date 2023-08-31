Pakistan thrash Oman 9-4 in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan defeated Oman 9-4 in their fourth match at the Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers.

Rana Abdul Waheed was the standout performer with 4 goals, bringing his tournament goal count to 18.

Pakistan will next play Malaysia in their final group-stage match.

Pakistan’s hockey team secured a convincing victory of 9-4 against Oman in their fourth match at the ongoing Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers in Salalah, Oman. This win marked their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament, positioning them at the top of the standings with 12 points and an impressive 54 goals scored.

Rana Abdul Waheed was the standout performer, contributing four goals to the winning side, which brought his total tournament goal count to 18. Arshad Liaquat netted two goals, while Mohammad Abdullah and Zikriya Hayat each scored one.

In their upcoming match, Pakistan will be up against Malaysia as they wrap up their group-stage matches.

In their previous matches on August 30, Pakistan managed to defeat their traditional rivals India with a score of 5-4 and Bangladesh with a score of 15-6, showcasing their exceptional performance in the competition.

The Pakistan team is led by head coach Olympian Wasim Feroze and managed by Major Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan.

The participating teams, including India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman, and Bangladesh, are part of the Elite pool. Meanwhile, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran are competing in the Challenger pool.

As the pool matches conclude, the initial crossover matches will be played between the bottom two teams from the elite pool and the top two teams from the challenger pool. The winners of these matches will progress to the second phase of crossover matches against the third and fourth-placed teams from the elite pool.

Ultimately, the top two finishers in the elite pool will face off against the winners of the second crossovers in the semi-finals. The losing teams in the semi-finals will contend in the bronze medal match. The victor of the bronze medal match, along with the two finalists, will earn qualification for the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024.

Pakistan squad

Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Ali Raza, Muhammad Abdullah, Ehtsham Aslam, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arshad Liaquat, Zakriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Rehman, and Abdul Wahab.

