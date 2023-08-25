Pakistan to field strong lineup for third ODI against Afghanistan

Pakistan is set to play Afghanistan in the final ODI of a three-match series in Colombo, Sri Lanka, this Saturday. Despite already winning the series, Pakistan is expected to use the last ODI to try out new strategies.

In the initial ODI, Pakistan secured a comfortable victory, and they continued their impressive performance by defeating Afghanistan in the second ODI with a thrilling finish in the final over. Naseem Shah played a crucial role by guiding Pakistan to victory when they needed 11 runs off the last 6 balls.

During the chase of a 301-run target, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early but Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam built a strong partnership of 118 runs, putting their team in a commanding position. Although wickets fell after Babar’s departure, Shadab Khan’s quick 48 off 35 balls helped Pakistan regain momentum.

The final over of the match was filled with drama. Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqui unexpectedly removed the stumps at the non-striker’s end as Shadab Khan left the crease. This controversial “mankading” of Shadab received criticism, as he was looking dangerous for Afghanistan. After this unusual dismissal, Naseem took charge of Pakistan’s batting and led them to victory.

In the first innings, Afghanistan’s opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a remarkable inning of 151 runs, contributing to Afghanistan’s total of 300-5 in 50 overs. Afghanistan’s opening pair, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, put together a partnership of 227 runs, which stands as Afghanistan’s second-highest ODI partnership.

Overall, Pakistan and Afghanistan are gearing up for an exciting final ODI after a series filled with thrilling moments and standout performances.

Pakistan’s likely lineup for third ODI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Haris (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

