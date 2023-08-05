Pakistan to take part for first time in Road Safety World Series

The Road Safet World Series will feature a team from Pakistan.

The series will be held in England instead of India.

The exact dates have not been finalized yet.

Advertisement

The upcoming third season of the Road Safety World Series, a T20 league featuring former international cricket stars, will mark the inclusion of a team from Pakistan for the first time.

Unlike the previous two seasons, which took place in India, the third season will be held in England after receiving approval from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The league’s history began in March 2020, with the first season spanning across 2020 and 2021, interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The second season took place in September 2022, and both editions were won by the India Legends team, defeating Sri Lanka Legends in the finals.

Due to strained relations between India and Pakistan in recent years and the previous seasons being hosted in India, a team from Pakistan was not part of the league until now. However, in the upcoming season, nine teams will participate, compared to eight in the previous year.

The Road Safety World Series has attracted renowned former ODI and T20 World Cup champions such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shane Watson, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Shane Bond, and many others.

The exact dates for the third season are yet to be finalized, but it is expected to take place for approximately three weeks in early September.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Glenn McGrath Predicts Pakistan’s World Cup Success He names England, Australia, India, and Pakistan as his final four teams....