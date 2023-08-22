Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming – Afghanistan and Pakistan are gearing up to compete against each other multiple times in the upcoming months. Both teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2023, where they are scheduled to face off. Additionally, they will also encounter each other later in the year during the World Cup in India.

This upcoming three-match series serves a dual purpose: it helps both teams prepare for the upcoming tournaments. The emphasis is slightly more on the Asia Cup, given that Sri Lanka will be hosting that particular tournament.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Agha Salman

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil, Wafadar Momand, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI live streaming details

When is Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be played on August 22, 2023.

Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

At what time does the Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will start at 3.00 PM (IST) and the toss will take place half an hour before the scheduled start.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI live?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 3 channel.

Where can I watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI?

The live streaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI can be streamed on FanCode.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI in the USA?

People in the USA who enjoy cricket can catch the live broadcast of the game on Willow TV. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM Eastern Time.