Pakistani Shooter Kashmala Talat Sets Record

Rhythm’s higher shots to center of target propel her to final round.

Kashmala’s one extra point would have secured top 8 spot.

Previous record holder with 582/600 score in National Games.

Advertisement

Kashmala Talat, an accomplished shooter from Pakistan, has established a national record in the women’s 25m pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Shooting Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In the qualifying round, Kashmala concluded with a score of 583 + 19x. Impressively, she came incredibly close to securing a spot in the top 8, missing out by just one point. Although tied with India’s Rhythm Sangwan at 583 points, Rhythm secured the upper hand due to a higher number of shots centered on the target. This propelled Rhythm to the top 8 and secured her spot in the final round.

Had Kashmala managed to secure one more point, her journey to the top 8 would have been much smoother. Notably, she achieved a score of 290 on the first day of the event.

Rhythm Sangwan, the Indian shooter, initially occupied the 69th spot after accumulating 284 points on day one. However, she staged an impressive recovery on the second day, amassing 299 points and making a significant leap in the rankings.

An accomplishment among the top 6 in the final round would have earned Kashmala Talat a coveted place in the Paris Olympics 2024. Unfortunately, she will now have to wait for the qualifiers in October for another chance to secure her spot in the forthcoming Olympics.

Despite the near-miss, Kashmala’s score of 583/600 marked a new national record within her category. Notably, she had previously achieved a score of 582/600 during this year’s National Games, setting the previous record.

Advertisement

It’s worth mentioning that Kashmala Talat had previously secured the 10th position in the women’s air pistol event, further showcasing her capabilities on the shooting stage.