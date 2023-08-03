Pakistani Snooker Champion Detained for Late-Night Training

Accused of late-night training at his club, violating the 10 p.m. closing time rule.

Ramzan claims he was humiliated and verbally abused by police officers.

Released after about 20 minutes with the help of a friend.

Snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan from Pakistan was taken into custody by the Lahore Police on Wednesday.

Ramzan, who recently won the Under-21 Asian Snooker Championship, was accused of late-night training for upcoming competitions at his club.

Clubs in Lahore are not permitted to stay open beyond 10 p.m., according to Lahore Police.

“They were unconcerned when I informed them I was a snooker champion. “I had no idea I would be humiliated in my own country,” a heartbroken Ramzan remarked.

“Police officers also verbally abused me,” he claimed.

After about 20 minutes in jail, the 17-year-old was released with the assistance of a friend.

Ramzan also asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to look into the incident.

Ramzan won the Asian U21 Snooker Championship in Iran in June of this year.

In the final, Ahsan defeated Iran’s Malad Pourali 5-2.

The young Pakistani cueist appeared to be the favourite from the start, winning the first four frames cleanly to take a 4-0 lead.

Despite a great comeback by Irani, who won the fifth and sixth frames, Ramzan maintained his grip on the game, winning the seventh frame and claiming the title.

He won the match with scores of 48-46, 70-5, 61-6, 62-29, 30-71, 55-67, and 101-27 in frames.

Prior to Ahsan, three Pakistanis, Farhan Mirza, Majid Ali, and Haris Tahir, played in the Asian U21 championship final four times, but none of them won the title.

In 2022, Ramzan also won the IBSF World Snooker Championship.

