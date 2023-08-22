Pakistan’s Boxers Embrace Innovative Training for Asian Games

Focus on enhancing both skill levels and fitness with innovative approach.

As Pakistan prepares for the 19th Asian Games scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, a fresh training approach is being implemented for the national boxers, according to boxing coach Arshad Hussain. In a departure from the past, innovative methods are being employed to enhance both the fighters’ skill levels and their overall fitness.

Coach Arshad shared insights into the novel strategies, explaining that this time the focus is on cultivating fighters with robust muscles. This involves incorporating new exercises and innovative techniques for skill enhancement. Unlike previous training routines that prioritized physical fitness followed by skill development, the new regimen encompasses both areas concurrently on a daily basis.

Highlighting a challenge, Arshad mentioned that many boxers lack formal education and understanding about the benefits and potential drawbacks of specific exercises. To address this, the training intensity has increased substantially. However, the load will be gradually reduced two weeks before the Asian Games to ensure peak performance.

Arshad expressed satisfaction with the team’s current fitness level, attributing their impressive shape to a well-planned regime. The comprehensive training, including gym work, conducted in Islamabad contributed significantly.

The coach underscored improvements in running speed as a key factor yielding positive outcomes. Addressing concerns about the boxers’ diet, Arshad confirmed that the diet is adequate and any deficiencies are met with support from the federation. Additional items have been added to the fighters’ dietary regimen, and the federation’s financial assistance ensures recovery after intense workouts.

Arshad also noted the inclusion of multi-vitamins in the diet, courtesy of the funds provided by the federation. In terms of logistics, a four-day pre-event stay in China is planned to help the boxers adapt to local conditions before the boxing event commences.

Arshad Hussain, a former Olympian, remains optimistic that the concerted efforts will lead to energized fighters who can meet the rigorous demands of training and emerge successful at the Asian Games.