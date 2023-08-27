Pakistan’s Mohammad makes history with gold in Wushu

Syed Mohammad of Pakistan won the gold medal in the 60kg division of the Wushu category at the Peace and Friendship games in Zehedan, Iran.

Pakistan’s other achievements in the event include 2 silver medals.

Iran won the overall Wushu competitions, with Pakistan finishing in second place.

Syed Mohammad of Pakistan clinched a gold medal in the Wushu category during the ongoing Peace and Friendship games in Zehedan, Iran, this past Sunday.

Competing in the 60kg division, Mohammad secured victory by defeating his Iranian counterpart in the finals.

Pakistan’s achievements in the event include a total of three medals. Jaffer Ali secured silver in the 56kg category, Ahsan Ullah claimed silver in the 65kg category, and Mir Wais earned a silver medal in the 75kg division. Although three Pakistani players had faced defeats at the hands of Iranian opponents in previous matches, Mohammad’s exceptional performance allowed him to avenge those losses and emerge as the gold medalist.

In the overall Wushu competitions, Iran led the rankings, with Pakistan securing the second position. The third, fourth, and fifth ranks were taken by Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Iraq respectively.

Looking ahead, Pakistan will be sending a four-member squad to represent the country in the Wushu competitions at the upcoming Asian Games scheduled to take place in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 9. The squad comprises Abdul Khaliq (-60kg) from WAPDA, Abdul Rehman (-65kg) from Punjab, Miss Samreen (-52kg) from Punjab, and the 2019 South Asian Games silver medalist Miss Maira (-60kg) from Punjab.

