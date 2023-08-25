Pakistan’s Nasir Abbas secures bronze on opening day of Tent Pegging World Cup

Nasir Abbas won the bronze medal in the 2023 Tent Pegging World Cup.

On the opening day of the 2023 Tent Pegging World Cup held in George, South Africa, Nasir Abbas of Pakistan secured a bronze medal in the individual lance category. Pakistan, as a team, stood in the 5th position collectively after the first day of the championship.

The initial day of competition featured seven distinct runs in the lance category, encompassing two individual runs, two pairs’ runs, and three team runs.

Nasir Abbas of Pakistan showcased exceptional skill throughout the day, earning him the title of the 3rd best player and the bronze medal.

The lance category was dominated by Saudi Arabia’s Abdul Wahab and Rashid Al Marri, who secured the 1st and 2nd best player positions respectively.

Nasir Abbas achieved a flawless performance, successfully maneuvering through all seven runs without dropping any points. His precision in piercing, picking up, and carrying the peg resulted in a total of 42 points.

While both Saudi Arabian riders also accumulated 42 points, their faster completion times gave them a slight advantage over Abbas in the rankings.

Among the teams, Jordan claimed the top spot, followed by Saudi Arabia in 2nd place, and Egypt in 3rd. Pakistan held the 5th position after earning a total of 144 points on the first day.

However, a missed target by Wajahatullah in the team run prevented Pakistan from securing a higher position.

The subsequent day of the championship will feature the “sword” category, with players competing in seven runs.

The final day will consist of six runs, encompassing various categories including rings and peg, lemons and peg, and relay.

The team with the highest cumulative points from a total of 20 runs throughout the three-day competition will be crowned the World Champions.

