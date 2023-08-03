Advertisement Pakistan’s security delegation to visit India next week.

Zaka Ashraf also expressed his views on the matter.

Pakistan’s first match in the tournament is against Netherlands. Advertisement The committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the World Cup in India concluded its meeting. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Qaira, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. Advertisement

During the meeting, several important figures were in attendance, including the Inter-Provincial Coordination minister, the adviser on Establishment, PSPM (Performance, and General Management), representatives from secret agencies and sensitive departments, as well as delegates from the Foreign Secretariat’s Asia Desk. The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss Pakistan’s involvement in the upcoming World Cup.

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, also expressed his views on the matter of the Pakistan team’s participation in the prestigious tournament.

As per the information from the sources, a meeting was held during which it was agreed that a security delegation will travel to India in the third week of August.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit will be to assess the security arrangements at the venues where India is set to host an event. Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October-November, will be dependent on obtaining security clearance.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s first match in the tournament is against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad, followed by a match against their traditional rivals, India, on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Moeen Ali Retires from Test Cricket, Will Not Tour India Moeen Ali has reaffirmed his retirement from Test cricket. He will not...