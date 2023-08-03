Pakistan’s Street Child Team Shines in Norway Cup

Advertisement
  • The Green Shirts beat Molde FK 4-0 to qualify for the next round.
  • They secured four consecutive victories in the tournament.
  • Ambassador of Pakistan to Norway praises the team’s performance.
Pakistan’s street child team achieved a remarkable victory in the Norway Cup held in Oslo. The Green Shirts, having won four consecutive matches, emerged triumphant against Molde FK with a convincing 4-0 score, securing their spot in the next round of the tournament. Prior to this, Pakistan secured a 2-0 victory against Skjold IL, registering their third consecutive win, with goals from Ahmad Raza and team captain Tufail Shinwari.

The team’s impressive performance began with a strong start as they defeated Årvoll IL 2-1 and Frigg Oslo FK 11-1 in their first two matches, setting a promising tone for the tournament. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Norway, Saadia Altaf Qazi, expressed her admiration for the team’s exceptional performance during a meeting with them, praising their efforts so far in the competition.

Participating in the Norway Cup under the banner of Muslim Hands, a charity organization, the team is officially known as Muslim Hands FC. The tournament features a total of 2,350 teams and approximately 30,000 players competing in various categories.

Notably, the Pakistan team has an impressive track record in international street child football events. They finished as runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Doha last year, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament but ultimately losing the final against Egypt in a tense penalty shootout (4-3). In previous editions, Pakistan also showcased their talent, securing a runner-up position in Russia (2018) and a third-place finish in Brazil (2014).

The remarkable achievements of Pakistan’s street child team in various tournaments highlight their determination and skill in the sport, showcasing their potential to make a significant impact in the world of football.

