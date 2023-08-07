Pakistan’s Tekken prodigy Arsalan Ash clinches EVO championship tiles for fourth time

Arsalan Ash won the EVO championship for the fourth time.

He is the only player to have won the prestigious event four times.

His impact on the world of Tekken is undeniable.

Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique, a remarkable Tekken player from Pakistan, achieved an extraordinary feat by winning the EVO championship for the fourth time in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old showcased his exceptional skills by securing a flawless 3-0 victory over Japan’s AO in the grand final.

Congratulations to @ArslanAsh95 for winning #Evo2023 and becoming the first player to claim four Evo titles for TEKKEN 7! pic.twitter.com/jzM7unNwMw — EVO (@EVO) August 6, 2023

Arslan’s impressive journey to victory included defeating AO 3-1 in the winners final and overpowering Ulsan 2-1 in the winners semi-final.

Notably, he is the only player worldwide to have won the prestigious Tekken 7 event four times. His previous wins were in Japan and Las Vegas in 2019, and he continued his dominance by repeating the triumph this year.

Arslan is widely regarded as one of the greatest Tekken players ever, earning him recognition such as the ESPN Best E-Player of 2019 award. His achievements also encompass victories in the CEO 2021 Championship and the 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7 tournament.

Beyond individual success, Arslan played a crucial role in Pakistan’s victory at the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup in Saudi Arabia, where his trio defeated South Korea in a thrilling grand final.

Arslan Ash’s impact on the world of Tekken is undeniable, and his journey to becoming a four-time EVO champion is set to inspire aspiring gamers globally.

As his reputation in the esports world grows, the gaming community eagerly awaits his future accomplishments and contributions.

