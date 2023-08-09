Paqueta could be the next Brazilian star to join Man City

Man City is interested in signing Lucas Paqueta.

City is willing to pay £70 million for Paqueta.

Manchester City is showing interest in Lucas Paqueta, a midfielder from West Ham United. The club has made initial contact with West Ham but hasn’t submitted a formal offer for the Brazilian player yet.

Despite being valued at £70 million, City is willing to pay this amount to acquire Paqueta due to his high rating from head coach Pep Guardiola.

However, West Ham might not be eager to let Paqueta go, especially after losing their captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for a fee of £105 million. Rice led his team to a victory in the UEFA Conference League last season under David Moyes.

City’s interest in Paqueta is unrelated to Bernardo Silva’s future, as Silva is looking for a new challenge and FC Barcelona is interested in him. Despite strong competition from other clubs like PSG and Barca, Manchester City is confident they can retain Silva since he’s a crucial player for Guardiola.

City recently sold Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli for £30 million but is determined to hold onto Bernardo Silva, who is an important right-winger for the team. Ilkay Gundogan’s potential departure is causing concerns for Guardiola, even though they signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. City wants to bolster their midfield by adding Paqueta.

It’s worth noting that City signed Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract. Gvardiol, aged 21, was a priority target for Guardiola and City defeated Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16 last season.

