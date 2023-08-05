PCB Considers Psychologist for Team Ahead of World Cup in India

PCB mulls psychologist hiring for national cricket team before 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Many players to experience India for the first time.

Government committee to decide Pakistan’s participation, meets for the first time.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering hiring a psychologist to assist the national cricket team in dealing with pressure ahead of the forthcoming ODI World Cup 2023, which will be hosted in India later in October-November.

According to PCB authorities, the majority of the players would be playing in India for the first time.

A high-level government committee, which met for the first time on Thursday, will make the decision on Pakistan’s cricket team’s participation.

Positive signals have been received by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) via channels.

The team will cross the border after security clearance is granted. A delegation could also be dispatched to assess the current situation.

The board has already begun to arrange for the event. The majority of the current squad members have never played cricket in India before, and officials anticipate that media hype and public expectations would put pressure on the players.

As a result, hiring a psychologist is being seriously considered. He will accompany the group to the neighbouring country and help bolster the morale of the players during critical periods, shielding them from any anxieties.

While no one has been chosen for the post, options are being considered. Sessions could possibly take place prior to the team’s departure.

According to the sources, PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf is devoted to maintaining an amicable relationship with the players.

He has informed the appropriate authorities about the central contract in order to reach an amicable resolution. As a result, a significant pay increase has been recommended.

When Ashraf returns from Sri Lanka, he will consult with the captain, Babar Azam, on team management issues.

Remember that when Pakistan’s cricket team visited India for the last bilateral series in 2012, sports psychologist Maqbool Babri accompanied the team. Zaka Ashraf was the PCB Chairman at the time.

The PCB had appointed Maqbool as the sports psychologist for Mohammad Amir’s counselling sessions for the first time.

Amir, who was engaged in the 2010 spot-fixing controversy alongside Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, was sentenced to prison in the United Kingdom before returning to Pakistan.

In 2012, Pakistan and India drew the T20 series (1-1), however Pakistan won the ODI series (2-1).

The Green Shirts’ tour was taking place after a 5-year hiatus at the time, and many players were seeing action on Indian soil for the first time.

Pakistan and India were scheduled to face off in the 2018 ODI World Cup on October 15th. The match, however, will now take place one day sooner due to scheduling adjustments.

The game between the Green Shirts and Sri Lanka may also be delayed, as the ICC is set to reveal an amended schedule soon.

