PCB Contemplates Sending Psychologist Along with Team for World Cup in India

PCB considers hiring psychologist for ODI World Cup support in India.

Security clearance awaited for team’s travel; delegation to assess current situation.

Preparations underway for Indian conditions; media attention adds pressure.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating the appointment of a psychologist to support the national cricket team in managing the pressure during the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled in India in October-November.

Given that many players will be experiencing Indian conditions for the first time, PCB officials see the potential benefits of providing psychological assistance. The final decision on Pakistan’s team participation will be determined by a high-level government committee, which held its inaugural meeting on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received encouraging indications through communication channels. Once security clearance is granted, the team will proceed to travel across the border for the event. Additionally, there is a potential plan to send a delegation to evaluate the current situation in India.

Preparations for the tournament have already commenced, considering that most of the current squad members have not previously played cricket in India. The authorities are aware that media attention and public expectations may impose pressure on the players.

Consequently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is seriously considering appointing a psychologist to accompany the squad to India and boost the players’ morale during crucial moments, alleviating any fears. While the final selection for the role is yet to be made, potential candidates are being explored, and pre-departure sessions are being considered.

Sources also reveal that Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, is dedicated to maintaining a harmonious relationship with the players. He has advised relevant authorities regarding the central contract issue to find an amicable resolution, leading to a substantial pay raise proposal.

Upon his return from Sri Lanka, Ashraf is set to meet with the captain, Babar Azam, to gather his opinions on team management matters.

It’s worth noting that during Pakistan’s last bilateral series in India in 2012, sports psychologist Maqbool Babri accompanied the team. Zaka Ashraf was the PCB Chairman at that time, and Maqbool was appointed as the sports psychologist to provide counseling sessions to Mohammad Amir, who was involved in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

In the T20 World Cup of 2016, the Pakistan cricket team traveled to India but did not reach the semi-finals. However, the upcoming ODI World Cup presents a highly anticipated clash between traditional rivals Pakistan and India, which was originally scheduled for October 15th but has now been rescheduled to take place one day earlier.

Due to potential scheduling changes, the Green Shirts’ game against Sri Lanka might also be rescheduled, pending the updated fixture release from the ICC.

