PCB Management Committee approves 2023-24 fiscal year budget

Significant choices were made during the second meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee. The meeting took place on Sunday at a nearby hotel in Karachi. Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, led the meeting, during which they also gave the green light to the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

“The Management Committee was briefed on the Board’s budget, where various work related to cricket operations, development, infrastructure, and other strategic initiatives to ensure the continued growth and success of cricket in Pakistan came into discussion. The members unanimously approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Chairman Zaka Ashraf briefed the members on his recent participation in the ICC annual meeting. Zaka Ashraf shared insights into the discussions around the ICC financial model and how he proficiently advocated for PCB’s interests during the meeting. His representation of Pakistan’s cricketing aspirations and strategic vision was lauded by the fellow committee members.”

The members also praised Pakistan for achieving the highest position in the ODI rankings. This accomplishment followed a clean sweep series victory over Afghanistan last Saturday.

“The Management Committee congratulated the Pakistan Men’s team for winning the series against Afghanistan and regaining the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings. In this regard, chairman national selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq was a special invitee and joined the meeting online. The members congratulated Inzamam-ul-Haq and his selection committee and wished the team luck for the upcoming Asia Cup,” the press release added.

The PCB has also granted a sum of Rs7 million to both the Wheelchair Cricket Association and the Blind Cricket Association.

“The committee approved a grant of Rs7 million each for the Wheelchair Cricket Association and Blind Cricket Association for their recent exceptional performances. This decision underscores the committee’s dedication to providing opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities to excel in the game and recognises the recent achievement of the Pakistan Blind cricket team for clinching gold medal at the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham,” the press release stated.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also opted to initiate measures aimed at enhancing stadiums nationwide.

“In line with the committee’s vision of providing improved facilities for fans, a decision was made to facilitate the installation and repair of chairs at different stadiums which included the installation of chairs at the historic Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. This step is aimed at providing comfortable seating for spectators and a welcoming environment for cricket enthusiasts.

“Also, a proposal was given, advocating for the installation of solar panels across all stadiums as an essential measure to enhance energy sustainability measures. Following a comprehensive deliberation, the proposal was approved unanimously by the committee members,” the press release concluded.

