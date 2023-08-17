PCB rectifies World Cup video after omitting Imran Khan

Advertisement He was a distinguished all-rounder who played 88 Test matches.

He averaged 37 with the bat and 22 with the ball in Test cricket.

He captained Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. Advertisement On Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made an update to its ICC World Cup 2023 video following strong backlash. The initial video had faced significant criticism for leaving out the iconic all-rounder Imran Khan. Advertisement

In the caption of the video, the PCB clarified that “due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video”.

In addition to Imran, the updated video featured Pakistan’s victories in the Asian Games of 2010 and 2014, as well as Misbah-ul-Haq’s leadership that propelled Pakistan to the top spot in Test rankings for the very first time.

The video also highlighted Nida Dar’s achievement as the first Pakistani player to secure 100 wickets in T20I matches.

Imran had a distinguished cricket career, participating in 88 Test matches and 175 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Pakistan.

He maintained impressive averages of 37 with the bat and 22 with the ball, which positioned him as the standout among a group of exceptional all-rounders in Test cricket during the 1980s, alongside notable names like Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, and Kapil Dev.

Advertisement

In the latter part of Imran’s international cricket career, spanning his final 10 years, he participated in 51 Test matches, achieving an outstanding average of 50 when batting and 19 when bowling.

Imran’s captaincy led Pakistan to their inaugural series victory in England in 1987. However, the pinnacle of his career arrived when he guided the team to victory in the 1992 World Cup, a remarkable achievement that was fueled by his inspirational leadership.

Advertisement The former cricketer who transitioned into politics is presently incarcerated due to corruption allegations. A court found him guilty in the Toshakhana case, resulting in a three-year jail term. Additionally, the election commission has barred him from contesting elections for a duration of five years. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement Also Read England book place in FIFA Women’s World Cup final with win over Australia England won 3-1 against Australia to advance to the final. Ella Toone... Advertisement