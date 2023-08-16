PCB takes historic step towards uplifting women’s cricket

PCB has awarded 74 domestic contracts to female cricketers.

The goal of the initiative is to recognize the players’ hard work.

The PCB has also reinstated training facilities for women cricketers.

A significant milestone has been reached in Pakistan’s women’s cricket, with 74 talented female cricketers being granted 11-month domestic contracts, marking the first instance of such contracts in women’s cricket.

Within this group of 74 players, 59 fall into the emerging and U19 categories, while 14 have already represented the Pakistan women’s team at the senior level.

This substantial development, as conveyed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is expected to greatly enhance the confidence of female cricketers. The upcoming women’s cricket season, scheduled to recommence on September 1, will benefit from this progress.

These domestic contracts have been bestowed upon individuals who have exhibited exceptional performances across a range of cricketing platforms, encompassing domestic cricket tournaments, emerging tournaments, U19 domestic tournaments, and the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup.

The selection process was carried out by the national women’s selection committee, led by former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar. Recommendations from national and academy coaches also contributed to the selection.

The primary goal of this initiative is not only to recognize the players’ hard work and dedication but also to enhance the overall standard of women’s cricket within Pakistan.

PCB Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf said: “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 74 women cricketers who have earned these contracts through their sheer talent and dedication.

“Today marks a significant and joyous occasion for the Pakistan Cricket Board as we take a historic step towards uplifting women’s cricket in our nation.”

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said: “We are thrilled to announce the awarding of domestic contracts to 74 of our finest women cricketers. This historic moment not only recognizes their extraordinary skills but also aims to instill confidence and determination among our women athletes.

“As we approach a busy women’s cricket season, we are committed to providing the necessary support and resources to ensure their success.”

Apart from the introduction of domestic contracts, the PCB has reinstated training facilities for women cricketers across eight cricket academies throughout the country. Currently, seven of these academies are functioning.

These operational academies consist of the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi, the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan, Qayyum Stadium in Peshawar, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Bugti Stadium in Quetta, and the Women’s Sports Stadium in Bahawalpur.

Players who have been selected for domestic contracts will not be included in the women’s central contracts for the year 2023-24, which will be announced at a later time.

In addition to receiving monthly retainers, players with domestic contracts will also be entitled to match fees, daily allowances, and a portion of the prize money.

The 74 players along with their cities in alphabetical order are:

Aima Saleem (Rawalpindi), Aimen Anwar (Karachi), Aisha Javed (Lahore), Aleena Shah (Peshawar), Aliza Khan (Karachi), Amber Kainat (Lahore), Anam Amin (Lahore), Areesha Noor Bhatti (Lahore), Arijah Haseeb (Karachi), Asma Amin (Faisalabad), Asma Shareef (Arifwala), Ayesha Asim (Quetta), Ayesha Bilal (Lahore), Ayesha Zafar (Lahore), Dina Razvi (Karachi), Dua Majid (Lahore), Fajr Naveed (Rawalpindi), Fareeha Mehmood (Lahore), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Fatima Shahid (Lahore), Fatima Zehra (Rawalpindi), Gul-e-Uswa (Multan), Gull Feroza (Multan), Gull Rukh (Dera Ghazi Khan), Haleema Azeem Dar (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Humna Bilal (Rawalpindi), Huraina Sajjad (Karachi), Iram Javed (Lahore), Jannat Rasheed (Quetta), Javeria Khan (Karachi), Jaweria Rauf (Karachi), Kainat Imtiaz (Karachi), Kaynat Hafeez (Lahore), Khadija Chishti (Lahore), Kinza Wahab (Karachi), Laiba Mansoor (Rawalpindi), Laiba Nasir (Lahore), Lubna Behram (Hunza), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Maham Manzoor (Hyderabad), Maham Tariq (Karachi), Mahnoor Aftab (Peshawar), Masooma Zehra (Karachi), Momina Riasat (Abbottabad), Natalia Parvaiz (Bhimber), Neha Sharmeen Sheikh (Karachi), Noor-Ul-Eman (Bahawalpur), Noreen Yaqoob (Lahore), Quratulain Ahsen (Lahore), Rameen Shamim (Karachi), Rida Aslam (Lahore), Saba Nazir (Muridke), Saima Malik (Quetta), Saiqa Riaz (Lahore), Saira Jabeen (Chitral), Sana Talib (Rahim Yar Khan), Sania Rasheed (Rawalpindi), Shabnam Hayat (Karachi), Soha Fatima (Lahore), Subhana Tariq (Karachi), Syeda Taskyn Fatima (Karachi), Tasmia Rubab (Lahore), Tayyaba Imdad (Abbottabad), Tahzeeb Shah (Swabi), Waheeda Akhter (Lahore), Wajeeha Muneer (Multan), Warda Yousaf (Okara), Wasifa Hussain (Karachi), Yusra Amir (Karachi), Zaib-un-Nisa (Charsadda), Zamina Tahir (Lahore), Zunaira Shah (Karachi) and Zunash Abdul Sattar (Lahore)

