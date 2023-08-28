PCB unveils new kit for Pakistan’s World Cup campaign

Arshad Nadeem receives praises from Pakistanis after making his country proud
In Lahore today, Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), along with COO Salman Naseer, revealed the World Cup kit for the national team. The kit, called the ‘Star Nation Jersey’, features a star and the Pakistan flag on the chest area.
During the event, Ashraf mentioned that this jersey symbolizes the resilience and resolve of Pakistan. He also highlighted that the team holds the top rank in the One Day International (ODI) format.
“We have kept Pakistan’s star and flag on the chest which represents our identity. I am hopeful that our team, who is already number one in ODIs, will win the World Cup in India,” he said.
Pakistan is set to kick off their World Cup journey against the Netherlands on October 6th in Hyderabad. A highly anticipated match against their traditional rivals, India, is scheduled for October 14th in Ahmedabad.
October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad
October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
November 11 – vs England in Kolkata
The schedule for the matches includes one game starting at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while the rest will be day-night matches commencing at 01:30pm (PST).
In the event that Pakistan makes it to the semi-finals, their match will take place in Kolkata.
For India, if they make it to the semi-finals, their match will be held in Mumbai, except if they’re up against Pakistan, in which case the match will be in Kolkata.
The Cricket World Cup will adopt a round-robin format, featuring all teams facing off in 45 league matches.
The top four teams will earn spots in the semi-finals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. Reserve days are in place for the semi-finals and the final.
