PCB’s Directive for Domestic Cricket Season

  • Upcoming domestic season with 16 teams, including departments and regions.
  • Departments facing challenges due to a four-year gap in cricket.
  • Teams asked to select experienced players from different levels of cricket.
With the domestic cricket season approaching, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a letter to departmental cricket teams, instructing them to submit the names of 25 players, their employment contracts, contact information, and details of coaches, managers, and other support staff by August 5, according to sources.

The upcoming season will feature 16 teams, comprising eight departments and eight regions. Notable department teams include SNGPL, SSGC, NBP, WAPDA, KRL, PTV, and SBP. These teams will be divided into two groups, each consisting of four departments and four regions.

However, departmental cricket circles have cited difficulties in assembling their teams and fulfilling other formalities due to a four-year gap in domestic cricket. While some departments claim to have hired several cricketers in the country, they are still working to achieve the required strength of 25 players.

In compliance with PCB’s directive, the departments have been advised to select players who have experience at the international, first-class, Grade II, district, Pakistan U19, or Pakistan Shaheen’s level cricket. This move aims to ensure a competitive and skillful lineup for the upcoming season.

