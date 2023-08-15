Perez sends message of support to injured Real Madrid stars

Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao both suffered ACL tears.

Arda Guler has a partial tear in the internal meniscus of his right knee.

Florentino Perez expressed support for the injured players.

Real Madrid’s President, Florentino Perez, expressed a heartfelt message for the club’s injured players this Tuesday.

The star goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, was visibly upset as he left training on Thursday, having sustained an injury to his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). The incident occurred when Courtois twisted his left knee while attempting to pick up a ball during the final training game. The Belgian goalkeeper is scheduled to undergo surgery in the upcoming days to address the issue.

In a similar unfortunate incident, center-back Eder Militao also suffered an ACL tear during the team’s La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao. The club confirmed on Sunday that the 25-year-old player would undergo surgery in the near future. The injury happened when Militao twisted his left knee while going after the ball against a Bilbao player. The wet playing surface contributed to his slip and subsequent knee twist.

“Dear Courtois and dear Militao, I want to tell you we will support you during your recovery. All of us,” Perez said during new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga’s presentation ceremony.

“Bad injuries are the worst thing in football. We are very sad but we are sure both Militao and Courtois will return stronger than before.

“I also want to wish Arda Güler a speedy recovery and send him a big hug.

“Being Madrididsta teaches us to overcome adversity. We never give up when we wear this shirt.”

In addition to Militao and Courtois, Arda Guler, Madrid's recent acquisition, has also not had the opportunity to make an appearance for the team. Unfortunately, Guler, a Turkish player, sustained an injury while training during Madrid's pre-season tour in the United States. As a result, he was unable to participate in any matches during the tour. The club officially announced Guler's injury on July 29th, specifying that he had suffered a partial tear in the internal meniscus of his right knee. This type of injury typically receives a recommendation for surgical intervention from the majority of medical specialists.



