PFF Normalization Committee meets SBP to discuss venue for FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Friday saw a meeting between a two-person team from the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee and Dr. Asif Tufail, Director General of the Sports Board Punjab (SBP), in his office.

The delegation asked Asif to grant NC access to the Punjab Stadium for the October 17 home leg of the FIFA World Cup qualifying series against Cambodia. Both parties had several discussions, and according to an NC source, it is anticipated that SBP will quickly issue its approval.

According to the source, NC is also waiting for the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to respond to the letter it sent to it the other day asking for permission to use Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium.

“After we receive PSB’s reply we will then send our inspection team to inspect both venues before taking a final decision on any one facility,” the source said.

Shahid Khokhar, a senior member of NC, told The News that Pakistan has a fantastic opportunity to rekindle its football fan base.

“I think it’s a golden chance for us to revive the football fan base,” he said.

“It will help boost the image of the country. International broadcasters have also started contacting NC and are waiting for our reply,” Shahid said.

He declared that NC would make every effort to choose a site by August 18, the deadline set by FIFA.

On October 12, Pakistan and Cambodia will play their away leg.

In the qualifications, which are played on a home-and-away basis, Cambodia and Pakistan have been partnered together twice already.

