He expressed his desire for both sides to come to a resolution.

PSG has finalized their decision to offload Mbappe. On Friday in Paris, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Luis Enrique, openly discussed the current deadlock between the club and their prominent forward, Kylian Mbappe. He expressed his desire for both sides to come to a resolution, similar to how they have successfully done in previous instances.

“This is a situation which has existed before. A positive solution was found with the club before I arrived,” Enrique said about Mbappe’s contract saga last summer.

“I hope the club and the player find an agreement, let me remind you that the philosophy of the club goes above everything.”

There is a significant amount of uncertainty surrounding the French club, with the departure of Messi and ongoing uncertainty about the futures of Marco Verratti and Neymar Jr. Both Verratti and Neymar Jr. express their desire to leave the club in search of new challenges.

Meanwhile, the situation with Mbappe appears to be at a standstill, as there has been little progress since he sent a letter to the club in July, stating his intention not to remain with the team after 2024. As PSG begins their league campaign against Lorient at Parc des Princes on Saturday, August 12th, it is unlikely that Mbappe will be part of the squad.

Manager Enrique has also confirmed that the likelihood of Ousmane Dembele joining PSG is very high, at around 99%.

“Dembele is not yet a PSG player legally, 100 percent no, but 99 percent. There is still one paragraph left in the contract.”

PSG has finalized their decision to offload Mbappe this summer due to his clear refusal to extend his contract until 2025. The club has taken drastic measures to force his exit, such as excluding him from the squad during their pre-season tour in Asia. Not only was Mbappe left out of the pre-season squad, but he was also relegated to training with former players who are no longer part of the team's plans. These individuals include Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leandro Paredes, Abdou Diallo, and Colin Dagba. Despite the turmoil surrounding Mbappe's situation, Real Madrid, who have been pursuing him since 2018, have not yet taken any concrete steps towards making a transfer.

