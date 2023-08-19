PSG star Sergio Rico leaves hospital after nearly three years in coma

Sergio Rico was in a coma for nearly three years.

He was released from the hospital on Friday.

He said he hopes to return to playing football one day.

Sergio Rico, the goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain, left the hospital on Friday after spending nearly three years unconscious.

The Spaniard battled for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two and a half months after suffering terrible injuries in a horseback riding accident.

As soon as he left the hospital, the 29-year-old expressed gratitude to God and said he would continue his recuperation at home.

“It’s been a dream, thank God I’m out of it,” Rico said. “They say that the brain is intelligent and erases all these kinds of events. It was a dream. I woke up in the hospital and thank God I got out today. I feel very excited, very happy and giving thanks.”

He expressed gratitude to his family, particularly to his wife Alba Silva, who had spent 82 days with him.

“I thank my wife, my family, everyone who has been here. She has spent 20 hours a day with me. I’m very grateful and without her support, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

The 29-year-old also thanked PSG, his old team Sevilla, and the entire football community for their prayers for his survival.

“I wanted to say a word of thanks above all for the respect you have all shown to my family, to my wife above all, to the world of football, both Paris [Saint-Germain] and Sevilla, as well as to many of my team-mates who have played with me and have sent me messages of support. Everything is appreciated,” he added.

“From the first day I arrived here the Biris [Sevilla section] came with a banner that we have kept. I’ve said it many times: I’m a Sevilla fan and I hope that one day I can return to Sevilla.”

Regarding the football player’s return to the field, the hospital gave no details.

When Kylian Mbappe, a goalie for Paris Saint-Germain, saw a photo of Rico leaving the hospital with his wife, he could not contain his joy and shared it on his Instagram account with the caption:

“Pic of the day. You’re not going to see something better than this. So happy to see you like that my bro.”

