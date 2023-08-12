PSG to be without star trio for season opener

PSG will be without their star trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti.

Mbappe’s future at PSG is uncertain after he refused to extend his contract.

Neymar and Verratti are also facing uncertain futures at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be without their star trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti for their first game of the season against Lorient at their home ground on Saturday.

The participation of these three players in the club’s future is uncertain, given their absence from the current match.

Tensions have arisen between Mbappe and the Ligue 1 champions, mainly due to his decision not to extend his contract beyond its expiration at the end of the 2023-24 season. Additionally, the French forward was excluded from PSG’s squad during their pre-season tour in Asia last month.

Mbappe is among several players rumored to potentially leave Parc des Princes before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Reports in French media suggest that Neymar, who holds the record for the club’s highest signing, and the Italian midfielder Verratti might also be considered surplus to requirements.

PSG recently announced that Neymar is dealing with a viral infection.

