Ramiz Raja says “Pakistan is facing issues against spin bowling”

Here is Pakistan’s probable playing XI for second ODI against Afghanistan
Pakistan is expected to maintain their current lineup. Haris Rauf's five-wicket haul...
Former Pakistan skipper and well-known commentator Ramiz Raja has highlighted the main issue for the Pakistani cricket team as they prepare for this year’s Asia Cup and ICC World Cup.
Raja has pointed out that Pakistan’s batsmen must enhance their ability to handle spin bowling, especially in the challenging conditions of Asia.
Notably, both the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the World Cup in India are set to take place in environments that favor spin bowling.
“Pakistan is facing issues against spin bowling and this is something they need to fix ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup because they will be played in similar conditions,” Raja said on his YouTube channel.
“If we don’t resolve this issue, we will find it really hard to progress in a tournament.
“It seemed as if the Pakistan batters were like a rabbit that freezes when in front of a car’s headlights.”
Raja also mentioned that Pakistan’s dependence on captain Babar Azam is significant. Unfortunately, Babar Azam was out for zero runs in the initial One Day International match.
“Pakistan team is heavily reliant on Babar Azam, be it Test cricket, ODIs or T20Is. He makes the headlines even when he is dismissed for a duck,” he said.
On Tuesday in Hambantota, Pakistan secured a victory in the opening ODI with a margin of 142 runs, thanks to pacer Haris Rauf’s impressive five-wicket performance.
The second game of the series is scheduled to take place at the same location tomorrow.
Squads
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.