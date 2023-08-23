Ramiz Raja says “Pakistan is facing issues against spin bowling”

Pakistan’s batsmen need to improve their ability to handle spin bowling.

Pakistan is heavily reliant on captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan won the opening ODI against Afghanistan by a margin of 142 runs.

Advertisement

Former Pakistan skipper and well-known commentator Ramiz Raja has highlighted the main issue for the Pakistani cricket team as they prepare for this year’s Asia Cup and ICC World Cup.

Raja has pointed out that Pakistan’s batsmen must enhance their ability to handle spin bowling, especially in the challenging conditions of Asia.

Notably, both the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the World Cup in India are set to take place in environments that favor spin bowling.