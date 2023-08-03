Real Madrid crash to 3-1 defeat against Juventus in pre-season finale

Real Madrid lost their last pre-season match against Juventus 3-1.

Madrid’s defense was disorganized and conceded goals.

Carlo Ancelotti maintained a positive outlook.

Real Madrid concluded their pre-season with a 3-1 defeat against Juventus during their last match of the US tour at Camping World Stadium, Florida, on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Throughout the tour, Madrid won two games and suffered two losses, but overall, it was considered a positive pre-season for Los Blancos as manager Carlo Ancelotti experimented with different formations.

Juventus had an impressive start to the game, netting a goal within the first minute, courtesy of Moise Kean, who capitalized on a defensive lapse from Madrid to find the back of the net on a rebound. The Spanish team’s midfield was disorganized, leaving a significant gap that allowed Kean to position himself advantageously.

In a match against Juventus, Madrid’s defense seemed disorganized, leading to them conceding goals, including one from Timothy Weah after an impressive passing sequence. Nevertheless, Madrid managed to pull one goal back through a stunning counter-attack, with Vinicius Jr. scoring thanks to an excellent through ball from Toni Kroos.

Throughout the game, Madrid displayed dominance with possession-based football, taking more shots and controlling the ball more than Juventus. However, they struggled to find the final touch, managing only one goal out of 34 shots, with eight on target.

The match concluded with Juventus scoring another goal during additional minutes, bringing the final score to 3-1, as Madrid’s defense once again exposed vulnerabilities.

It’s evident that Madrid is facing challenges in converting their chances and organizing their defense. In the last two games, they had a total of 63 shots but only managed to score one goal, while conceding six goals from 23 shots faced.

Despite these issues, Carlo Ancelotti maintained a positive outlook, considering it a successful pre-season.

“It has been a positive pre-season,” said Ancelotti in a post-match conference. “We have to improve defensively. We have to fix our defence, it is an easy problem to solve.”

When asked how he would rate Madrid’s pre-season out of ten, the Italian replied: “I give our pre-season 6/10.”

