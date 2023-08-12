Real Madrid is celebrating the anniversary of their 2014 European Super Cup win.

Real Madrid Football Club is commemorating a significant milestone as they honor the anniversary of their European Super Cup win, a victory that shone brightly thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s exceptional performance.

The club is reflecting proudly on the memorable day when they clinched their second European Super Cup title against Sevilla. This achievement took place on August 12, 2014, in Cardiff, Wales, and stands as a testament to both the team’s abilities and the star player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

As fans and soccer enthusiasts revisit this historic event, it’s hard to ignore Ronaldo’s crucial role on that decisive day. His exceptional skill and unwavering determination drove Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory, with both goals credited to his prowess on the field.

The memory of Ronaldo expertly converting a cross from Gareth Bale and then sealing the triumph with a forceful shot remains vivid, serving as a reminder of his unmatched contribution to the club’s success.

The celebrations marking this anniversary not only honor the team’s remarkable win but also pay homage to Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence during his tenure at Real Madrid.

His legacy endures in the hearts of fans as they relive his heroic feats and the subsequent joyful scenes of the team raising the European Super Cup trophy.

LINE-UPS:

2- Real Madrid: Casillas, Carvajal, Ramos, Pepe, Coentrão (Marcelo, 84’), Modric (Illarramendi, 86’), Kroos, James (Isco, 72’), Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema.

0- Sevilla: Beto, Coke (Diogo, 84’), Pareja, Carriço, Fazio, Fernando Navarro, Krychowiak, Aleix Vidal (Iago Aspas, 66’), Vitolo, Denis (Reyes, 78’) and Bacca.

Goals:

1-0 (min. 30): Cristiano Ronaldo.

2-0 (min. 49): Cristiano Ronaldo.

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England).

Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium.

