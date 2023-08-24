Real Madrid Rule Out Mbappe Signing Before Transfer Deadline

Real Madrid will not be signing Kylian Mbappe.

The transfer window will stay open in Saudi Arabia beyond September 1st.

Arrizabalaga is set to make his first appearance for Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has stated that the team will not be securing the signing of Kylian Mbappe before the upcoming closure of the transfer window next week.

Despite continuous speculation linking the Paris St Germain forward with Real Madrid over the past several years, it appears that the transfer will not come to fruition this season either.

Real Madrid seems unlikely to make any further player acquisitions in the ongoing transfer window, which is scheduled to conclude on September 1st.

“No, I rule it out 100%. I think our squad is closed and our players are thinking about our season,” Ancelotti told reporters when asked about France striker Mbappe.

The transfer window will stay open in Saudi Arabia beyond September 1, which means clubs from the Gulf country could still sign Europe’s top players but Ancelotti was not concerned.

“Someone may change their mind, but I am not afraid of that,” he added ahead of Real’s La Liga game at Celta Vigo on Friday.

The true leader also dismissed any suggestion that midfielder Luka Modric is dissatisfied due to not being included in the starting lineup for the team's initial two league matches.

“Luka has already defined his future. He has no problem, he will contribute,” Ancelotti said.

“It’s a special situation for everybody, for him it’s strange not to play from the first minute but he will contribute as always.”

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who arrived on loan from Chelsea, is set to have his first appearance for Madrid in their inaugural home league match of the season. Andriy Lunin guarded the goal in the first two victories of the season as Thibaut Courtois had to undergo surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.